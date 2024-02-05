TraceTogether, SafeEntry discontinued

The public can recycle TraceTogether tokens at any three-in-one e-waste bin located across the island.

All personal contact tracing data relating to Covid-19 has been deleted from the TraceTogether and SafeEntry digital systems, as their discontinuation was announced on Feb 5.

The data has been deleted as of Feb 1, except for the TraceTogether data connected to a murder case in May 2020, the Smart Nation Group said.

The two apps, which were introduced in 2020 during the pandemic, have been removed from official mobile app stores.

Details that were previously kept to enable quick set-up and registration in the event that a new variant of concern emerges have also been deleted.

In addition, the backend digital infrastructure supporting the systems has been dismantled, along with both websites shutting down.

As for the data linked to the murder case, it will be retained by the police indefinitely. The data is needed as proof or to challenge the conviction or sentence many years after the case has concluded. If so, the police may be obliged to disclose the data.

In consultation with Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, as the minister responsible for digital government and public sector data governance, determined that these digital contact tracing systems would no longer be required after Jan 5 to prevent or control the spread of Covid-19.

“This is because the risk of a severe Covid-19 outbreak requiring TraceTogether and SafeEntry to be restarted in the immediate term is low,” Smart Nation Group said.

Those who wish to uninstall their TraceTogether and SafeEntry (Business) apps can do so. The public can recycle TraceTogether tokens at any three-in-one e-waste bin located across the island.

“TraceTogether and SafeEntry have served us well during the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic by accelerating our contact tracing efforts and enabling the implementation of community safe management measures.

“We thank members of the public for their support of the TraceTogether programme and our digital contact tracing efforts in our fight against Covid-19,” Smart Nation Group said.