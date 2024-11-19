Trailer driver arrested in SLE accident; 2 on motorbike hurt

SCDF and police were alerted to the crash on SLE towards BKE after the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit at around 8.05 pm.

A 32-year-old man, who was driving a trailer, was arrested on Nov 18 for careless driving causing grievous hurt in an accident with a motorcycle.

Two men – a 23-year-old motorcyclist and his 35-year-old pillion rider – were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Both men were conscious, added the police.

A video of the aftermath of the accident shows the shattered motorcycle. One man with a helmet is seen lying on his back near the debris, based on the footage posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

Police said investigations are ongoing.