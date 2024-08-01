Truck carrying frozen vegetables catches fire on Braddell Rd

The driver said he left the truck before the freezer section caught fire.

A truck carrying frozen vegetables caught fire along Braddell Road on Aug 1 after it reportedly stalled.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the truck as the fire burned.

Speaking to ST, the driver said he had tried to restart the truck’s engine after it stalled on the road, before he heard a loud bang from behind him.

He immediately left the truck before the freezer section caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along Braddell Road before Bishan Flyover at about 12.20pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a lorry, said SCDF, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to SCDF’s emergency medical services, fire and enforcement statistics in 2023, there were 215 vehicle fires in 2023, an increase of 5.4 per cent from 204 in 2022.