Truck driver found with contraband cigarettes arrested for evading $180k in duties and taxes

The Singapore Customs said on Jan 4 that the cigarettes were uncovered in an operation at a car park in Geylang East Avenue 1.

During the operation, officers discovered the cartons and 3,190 packets duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck’s cargo compartment. The man, a 32-year-old Chinese national, was arrested, while the cigarettes and the truck were seized.

Investigations revealed that the man was allegedly tasked by an unknown person on a social messaging platform, which Singapore Customs did not name, to collect and deliver the cigarettes.

The man was employed as a delivery driver by a food company and had used his company’s truck to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes, the Singapore Customs said.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to $179,292.

Court proceedings for the case are ongoing.

The authority warned that buying, selling, possessing and delivering duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under Singapore law. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in such illegal activities can also be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can inform Singapore Customs at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence