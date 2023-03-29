Two arrested for suspected housebreaking and theft; devices worth $152,000 stolen
SINGAPORE - Two men who allegedly broke into and stole from a medical institution in Outram Road have been arrested.
The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident on Monday at 2pm.
A total of 140 sets of electronic devices amounting to $152,000 were allegedly stolen from the premises.
The two suspects, aged 30 and 37, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
Ground enquiries, images from closed-circuit television and police cameras helped officers from the Central Police Division to identify the two men.
Upon their arrest, 40 laptops and $16,000 were recovered from the duo.
The 30-year-old was charged in court on Wednesday, and the 37-year-old is due to be charged on Thursday with housebreaking and theft.
If found guilty, both could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now