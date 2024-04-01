Two girls injured in accident involving lorry at Buona Vista

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, were taken to National University Hospital (NUH) on April 1 after an accident involving a lorry in Buona Vista.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Ayer Rajah Avenue and North Buona Vista Road at about 2.20pm, and two people were taken to NUH.

The police said two female pedestrians were conscious when taken to the hospital.

A video of the aftermath of the accident on Facebook shows at least 10 passers-by crowded around two people lying on the road at a traffic junction.

A lorry is parked beside them.

The police said a 54-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 5.45pm, the scene appeared to have been cleared up.

A mangled US size 7.5 shoe and a plastic cup were on a grass patch nearby. It is not known if these items were related to the incident.

This traffic accident is the latest to involve children in 2024.

On Jan 23, a four-year-old girl was killed when she was walking to her River Valley home after pre-school with her two-year-old sister and their maid when a car came from around the street corner and knocked her down.

The police said a 40-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of careless driving causing death.

And on Jan 30, a 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a van in Taman Jurong, just minutes away from two schools.

The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.