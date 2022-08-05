Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case

In total, there are 15 confirmed cases on monkeypox reported in Singapore, with 10 local cases.

Two new local cases of monkeypox were confirmed on Friday (Aug 5), including the first local linked case.

The linked case is a 54-year-old man, who is a contact of case No. 13, a 33-year-old man whose diagnosis was confirmed on Aug 2, according to an update on the Ministry of Health website.

The other new case on Friday is a 25-year-old male, and unlinked to other cases.

In total, there are 15 confirmed cases on monkeypox here, with 10 local cases. All of them are male.

The current outbreak of the viral disease emerged in May and has infected more than 18,000 people in 78 countries, said the World Health Organisation last Wednesday.

Some of the symptoms linked to the monkeypox virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.