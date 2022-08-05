 Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case

Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case
In total, there are 15 confirmed cases on monkeypox reported in Singapore, with 10 local cases.PHOTO: ST FILE
Aug 05, 2022 08:10 pm

Two new local cases of monkeypox were confirmed on Friday (Aug 5), including the first local linked case.

The linked case is a 54-year-old man, who is a contact of case No. 13, a 33-year-old man whose diagnosis was confirmed on Aug 2, according to an update on the Ministry of Health website.

The other new case on Friday is a 25-year-old male, and unlinked to other cases.

In total, there are 15 confirmed cases on monkeypox here, with 10 local cases. All of them are male.

The current outbreak of the viral disease emerged in May and has infected more than 18,000 people in 78 countries, said the World Health Organisation last Wednesday.

Some of the symptoms linked to the monkeypox virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.

The patient has no recent travel history.
Singapore

Man, 34, is 13th monkeypox case reported in S'pore

Related Stories

12th monkeypox case detected in Singapore

California governor declares monkeypox emergency

Monkeypox patients in stable condition to be transferred to dedicated isolation facility: MOH

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MONKEYPOXDISEASES