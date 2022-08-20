 Indonesia confirms monkeypox infection, Denmark reports first female case, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Indonesia confirms monkeypox infection, Denmark reports first female case

The first female case of monkeypox in Denmark was reported on Aug 19.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 20, 2022 06:57 pm

JAKARTA/COPENHAGEN (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, with the health ministry making the announcement on Saturday (Aug 20).

In South-east Asia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases.

The viral disease can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

Public health agencies have stressed that although in many countries the outbreaks are concentrated among men who have sex with men, anyone can contract the virus through prolonged close contact or from particles on items such as bedding or towels.

The first female case of monkeypox in Denmark was reported on Friday. The woman was one of five new cases of the disease reported in Denmark.

"This is an isolated case of infection in a woman, which the Agency for Patient Safety is tracing. It is the Statens Serum Institut's assessment that with the current number of cases, individual cases of infection can be expected to spread to other groups," said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

Patients assessed to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals.
Singapore

Monkeypox patients can recover at home from Aug 22

"We have expanded the target group for vaccination and purchased new supplies, so that everyone who is in a risk group can be offered a vaccine."

The World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a few fatal ones, in some 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.

