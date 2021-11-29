Tyre rolls off truck and hits car along PIE

A tyre fell from a truck and hit a car along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Nov 27).

This is not a scene from a Hollywood movie.

A tyre fell from a heavy vehicle and hit a car along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Nov 27) at about 1.42pm.

The incident was caught on camera and posted on ROADS.sg's Facebook page.

In the video, the tyre rolls off the truck and hits the front of the car before it ricocheted off.

The tyre bounced a couple of times high in the air before it landed on the shoulder of the first lane.

The driver, who contributed the video, said the tyre "flew" in front of his car.

"I didn't manage to get the vehicle numbers of both the heavy vehicle and the car that got hit," he said.

"But the situation of a flying tyre on a highway is very very real.

"Couldn't get this scene out of my mind. Scary."