Unhappy ending for this massage parlour after firing a masseuse

The glass door of the massage parlour in Little India was shattered.

A disgruntled masseuse who got fired and was given a ticket to return to her home country apparently returned to the workplace and allegedly caused damage to the massage parlour.

Mr Lin, the business owner, told Shin Min Daily News he had invested $90,000 into opening the massage parlour less than three months ago.

He said the employee involved was a Chinese national who worked as a masseuse.

There was a dispute between her and other employees and it disrupted the business operations, so he fired her.

"I didn't expect this to happen. Her last day of work was Dec 4," he said.

"There was a misunderstanding between them and she lost control of her emotions and smashed the store. I don't understand what she wanted."

Mr Lin added that the parlour was not in operations when the incident took place.

On Dec 9, five police cars and a large number of police officers were seen on location at noon.

The glass door of the massage parlor was shattered and one of the glass door frames was twisted. The ceiling lights in the store were broken and there were glass fragments on the sofa in the shopfront.

The police confirmed a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of public nuisance. The case is under investigation.

There are a number of massage parlours at Race Course Road, most with their glass doors covered and the lights dimmed.