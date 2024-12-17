 Pipe bursts in Little India; stalls choose to close for the day, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Pipe bursts in Little India; stalls choose to close for the day

The burst pipe caused the road to flood.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
TNP
Dec 17, 2024 05:15 pm

A pipe burst near Block 638 Veerasamy Road on the morning of Dec 17.

The burst pipe caused the road near the block to be flooded and stallholders of the nearby coffee shop to remain closed for the day.

A vendor who was at his stall at 5am to prepare ingredients for his stall decided to take the day off.

"We were worried that if the water supply is cut off during lunchtime, the business will definitely be greatly affected," drinks stall worker Dong Shaozhi, 54, told Shin Min Daily News.

"Some stalls simply closed the for the day because of this."

Noodle stall owner Chen, 54, said he was informed by his workers at 5am about the disrupted water supply because of the pipe burst.

"I thought it would be better to close the shop today and let the employees take a day off," he said.

When reporters arrived at the location before noon, repair works were already ongoing and the floodwaters had receded. 

