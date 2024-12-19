Uniqlo donates over $175,000 worth of clothes to migrant workers

Uniqlo Singapore and HealthServe Clothing Distribution Events will be organised in 2025

Uniqlo Singapore on Dec 18 shared that is donating 10,000 new pieces of Lifewear to migrant workers in Singapore.

The initiative The Heart Of LifeWear promises to donate 1 million items of LifeWear to people in need, including refugees, children and essential workers around the world.

Uniqlo is supporting migrant workers with HealthServe, an award-winning non-profit organisation with over 18 years of experience in providing healthcare and social support services to migrant workers.

Together with HealthServe and other organisations, Uniqlo will distribute brand-new AIRism and Heattech items to the migrant community, with workers being able to use AIRism items while they're in Singapore and send the Heattech thermal garments back to their families in colder climates.

Uniqlo sustainability senior director Hwee Lee said the company wants to ensure that migrant workers have access to functional clothes that are comfortable.

"It is a modest way that we and our customers show gratitude for their contribution to Singapore's progress," she said.

“They work tirelessly to contribute to our nation building and development, and we applaud Uniqlo for recognising the migrant worker community with high quality and functional clothing,” added HealthServe CEO Alvin Choo.

Uniqlo had previously provided the migrant worker community with close to 5,000 new clothing LifeWear items for those sent to quarantine facilities in 2020.