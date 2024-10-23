Unpaid summons flash for all to see at Malaysian border

An image circulating online shows a vehicle sporting the mandatory VEP-RFID sticker with its unpaid fines splashed across a checkpoint LED board.

Singaporean drivers are facing public shaming at the Malaysian border, with reports surfacing of unpaid traffic summons being displayed on LED boards at checkpoints.

This comes hot on the heels of Malaysia's new Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system, which has already caused headaches for local motorists crossing the Causeway.

The VEP, requiring a RM10 (S$3) registration valid for five years, became compulsory for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia on October 1, 2024.

An image circulating online shows a checkpoint LED board announcing a motorist's outstanding summons by the Polis DiRaja Malaysia (Royal Malaysian Police).

The potential consequences are steep: fines up to RM2,000 (S$208) and the vehicle may be prevented from leaving the country.

While some Malaysians online celebrated the move, claiming it would deter traffic violations, Singaporeans were less than impressed.

The image sparked outrage, with many questioning why Malaysia continues to allow errant Malaysian motorists with outstanding fines in Singapore to enter freely.

"LTA should do this for all Malaysian vehicles," read one comment on Facebook. "Then we see how many summons they have."

However, the new system isn't all cheers from across the Causeway. One Johor Bahru business owner pleaded for leniency, claiming their business had plummeted 50% since the VEP's implementation.