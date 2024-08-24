Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressed that Singapore welcomes all who are prepared to embrace our values and our way of life, but “there are house rules”.

While there will be issues arising from integrating locals and foreign talent, Singapore must remain an open society, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Aug 23.

“We know that these (issues) do arise, and we will continue to engage all the different groups… (but) our starting point is that we must remain an open society,” he said at his first press conference since taking on the role of prime minister, adding that integration is a work in progress.

He was responding to a question about the issue of integration in the Indian community between local Indians and naturalised citizens that was addressed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his last interview with the press as prime minister.

In the wide-ranging interview, SM Lee had said that managing the “inherent tensions” between wanting social cohesion and bringing in immigrants was the “most difficult” issue he had to deal with.

PM Wong noted that the Indian and Chinese communities, particularly, will have issues in this area.

He stressed that Singapore welcomes all who are prepared to embrace its values and way of life, but “there are house rules”.

“We control the flow and we bring them in, but at the same time we, as Singaporeans, must do our part to be big-hearted, gracious, generous, and welcome them as part of the Singapore family,” he said.

While “there will always be frictions from time to time that arise... over time, as the new arrivals come in and adjust to our way of life, as their children go through our school system, and their sons do national service, they become Singaporeans like our forefathers”, said PM Wong.

“So I think this must continue to be our ethos as a society of immigrants, as a nation of immigrants, and we just have to keep on working hard at managing such integration matters.”

He also said that he will be engaging more with Singaporeans at large and with specific communities as well, as each community has issues that it holds dear.

Addressing a question on ground sentiment he has picked up from the Malay-Muslim community, PM Wong said the concerns he hears, and the community’s hopes and aspirations, are similar to national concerns.

“In my engagements, many of them aspire towards getting ahead in life, doing better, and progressing together with the nation... but at the same time upholding the traditional culture, beliefs and values that they have as a community,” he added.

“And I think that’s very valuable, and we will continue to find ways to help the community do so.”

The new Singapore College of Islamic Studies, announced at the National Day Rally, is an initiative in that direction, he said.

“We have sent our religious scholars overseas for studies, but I think we can find a way, a model in Singapore, where some of them can study here in Singapore,” he said of the college, which will nurture future generations of Singapore’s Islamic leaders.

PM Wong said that more details about the new college will be announced later in 2024, such as how it will provide more pathways for Malay-Muslim students interested in Islamic studies to pursue an education in Singapore.