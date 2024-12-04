 PM Wong has Covid-19 for the first time 'after all these years', Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PM Wong has Covid-19 for the first time 'after all these years'

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 3 after a stretch of overseas work trips.PHOTOS: ST FILE, LAWRENCE WONG/FACEBOOK
Angelica Ang for The Straits Times
Dec 04, 2024 07:21 am

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 3 – his first time being down with the virus.

In a Facebook post uploaded at 6.52pm, PM Wong said he woke up in the morning with a bad sore throat after a stretch of overseas work trips.

He initially thought he had caught the flu but took a Covid-19 test to confirm.

“Turns out, I’ve finally succumbed to Covid-19 after all these years!” he said in the post.

“I’m feeling fine overall and will self-isolate while working from home,” added PM Wong, who turns 52 on Dec 18.

He also advised people to stay updated with their flu shots and vaccinations, especially as many Singaporeans are travelling during the holiday season. He added that they should wear a mask and take the necessary precautions if they feel unwell.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after SM Lee delivered his speech at the PAP conference at the Singapore Expo on Nov 24.
PM Wong was previously a co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 during the pandemic.

