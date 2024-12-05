M’sian PM Anwar sends care package to PM Lawrence Wong

Get well soon: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sends a fruit basket and soup to PM Lawrence Wong as he recovers from Covid-19.

While Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recovers from his first bout of Covid-19, a thoughtful gesture from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brightened his spirits.

In a Facebook post on Dec 4, PM Wong shared that Mr Anwar and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, sent him a care package — a fruit basket and a local culinary delight.

The basket overflowed with fresh fruits, including grapes, blueberries, dragon fruit, pears, and oranges. A card tucked inside offered a heartfelt "Get well soon" message from the Malaysian leader.

The package also included premium seafood crab meat fish maw soup in a plastic takeaway container, complete with a label helpfully pointing out that it contained "real crab meat."

PM Wong was scheduled to attend the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Kuala Lumpur this weekend. However, the event was postponed because of his illness.

PM Wong said new dates are being arranged and that he looks forward to meeting Mr Anwar soon.

Responding on Facebook, Mr Anwar wished PM Wong a speedy recovery, referring to him as “brother.” He also revealed to the Malaysian Senate that the retreat is now expected to take place in January.

The annual Leaders’ Retreat provides a platform for the prime ministers of both nations to discuss bilateral issues and explore collaborative opportunities. This year’s meeting was to be PM Wong’s first and was set to include finalizing an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ).

The JSSEZ, announced in October 2023, aims to strengthen economic connectivity by facilitating cross-border trade, investment, and mobility between the two countries.