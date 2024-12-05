 M’sian PM Anwar sends care package to PM Lawrence Wong, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

M’sian PM Anwar sends care package to PM Lawrence Wong

M’sian PM Anwar sends care package to PM Lawrence Wong
Get well soon: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sends a fruit basket and soup to PM Lawrence Wong as he recovers from Covid-19.PHOTOS: FB / LAWRENCE WONG
Poong Qi Tao
Journalist
Dec 05, 2024 10:35 am

While Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recovers from his first bout of Covid-19, a thoughtful gesture from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brightened his spirits.

In a Facebook post on Dec 4, PM Wong shared that Mr Anwar and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, sent him a care package — a fruit basket and a local culinary delight.

The basket overflowed with fresh fruits, including grapes, blueberries, dragon fruit, pears, and oranges. A card tucked inside offered a heartfelt "Get well soon" message from the Malaysian leader.

The package also included premium seafood crab meat fish maw soup in a plastic takeaway container, complete with a label helpfully pointing out that it contained "real crab meat."

PM Wong was scheduled to attend the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Kuala Lumpur this weekend. However, the event was postponed because of his illness.

PM Lawrence Wong speaking at the PAP conference on Nov 24. PM Wong has been named the new secretary-general of the PAP.
Singapore

PM Lawrence Wong takes PAP reins from SM Lee Hsien Loong

Related Stories

PM Wong has Covid-19 for the first time 'after all these years'

PM Wong to take over as PAP chief in coming weeks

PAP to renew leadership at party conference on Nov 24

PM Wong said new dates are being arranged and that he looks forward to meeting Mr Anwar soon.

Responding on Facebook, Mr Anwar wished PM Wong a speedy recovery, referring to him as “brother.” He also revealed to the Malaysian Senate that the retreat is now expected to take place in January.

The annual Leaders’ Retreat provides a platform for the prime ministers of both nations to discuss bilateral issues and explore collaborative opportunities. This year’s meeting was to be PM Wong’s first and was set to include finalizing an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ).

The JSSEZ, announced in October 2023, aims to strengthen economic connectivity by facilitating cross-border trade, investment, and mobility between the two countries.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Lawrence Wonganwar ibrahimcovid-19malaysia

Poong Qi Tao

Journalist
qitao@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Poong Qi Tao