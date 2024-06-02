Video of SM Lee promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said there is a deepfake video of him circulating online that asks viewers to sign up for a scam investment product.

Singaporeans must stay vigilant to protect themselves and those around them from deepfake scams, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is again depicted promoting investment products in one such scam.

In a Facebook post on June 2, SM Lee said there is a deepfake video of him asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to have guaranteed returns. He included in his post a screenshot of the video circulating online with a subtitle saying, “I am glad to present you a new investment.”

“The video is not real!” he wrote.

Artificial intelligence and deepfake technology are becoming better by the day, added SM Lee.

Not only did the scammers mimic his voice and layer the fake audio over actual footage of him delivering the 2023 National Day message, they also synchronised his mouth movements with the audio, he said.

“This is extremely worrying. People watching the video may be fooled into thinking that I really said those words,” he wrote.

“Please remember, if something sounds too good to be true, do proceed with caution.”

You might have seen a deepfake video of me asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to have... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday, June 1, 2024