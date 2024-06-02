 Video of SM Lee promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Video of SM Lee promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake

Video of SM Lee promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said there is a deepfake video of him circulating online that asks viewers to sign up for a scam investment product. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan for The Straits Times
Jun 02, 2024 01:52 pm

Singaporeans must stay vigilant to protect themselves and those around them from deepfake scams, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is again depicted promoting investment products in one such scam.

In a Facebook post on June 2, SM Lee said there is a deepfake video of him asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to have guaranteed returns. He included in his post a screenshot of the video circulating online with a subtitle saying, “I am glad to present you a new investment.”

“The video is not real!” he wrote.

Artificial intelligence and deepfake technology are becoming better by the day, added SM Lee.

Not only did the scammers mimic his voice and layer the fake audio over actual footage of him delivering the 2023 National Day message, they also synchronised his mouth movements with the audio, he said.

“This is extremely worrying. People watching the video may be fooled into thinking that I really said those words,” he wrote.

Aaron Aziz's face, voice used in AI-generated ad
TV

Aaron Aziz's face, voice used in AI-generated ad

Related Stories

PM Lee warns against responding to deepfake videos of him promoting investment scams

Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in China

Chinese influencer poses as Russian soldier fighting in Ukraine to scam netizens

“Please remember, if something sounds too good to be true, do proceed with caution.”

You might have seen a deepfake video of me asking viewers to sign up for an investment product that claims to have...

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday, June 1, 2024

He urged Singaporeans not to believe scam ads of him or any other Singapore public office holder promoting an investment product.

Users can report them using the Government’s ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp at go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot

“We must stay vigilant in order to protect ourselves and the ones around us,” said SM Lee.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

DeepfakeLee Hsien LoongSingaporeAI/ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE