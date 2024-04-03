Aaron Aziz's face, voice used in AI-generated ad

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, 48, has reported to Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that his face and voice have been used without permission in an ad.

"I have also sent representatives to the factory behind the advertised product but it has been tough to track down the agent responsible for this," Harian Metro quoted Aaron as saying.

"The ad used artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate an image of my face and my voice to make it look like I am endorsing the product.

"The ad promotes T-shirts that are sold for RM1 ($0.28). That's illogical, isn't it? My reputation has been affected as there are people who think I am part of a scam.

"I have filed a report with MCMC but it will take time for it to track down the IP address of the involved parties."

Aaron on March 11 filed a police report against four Instagram accounts that he claimed were part of the same scam. The accounts had used his photos and voice to impersonate him in promoting various products on social media.