Violent slashing ends with manhunt, arrests on Sentosa

Police at the scene of the incident at a coffee shop in Depot Road. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

A violent slashing at a coffee shop on Sunday led to an extensive manhunt for two men who had just been released from the Reformative Training Centre.

The suspected secret society members, aged 18 and 21, are alleged to have wielded long knives and slashed a 37-year-old man at a coffee shop in Depot Road at around 9.35pm.

The police said witnesses saw them slashing and stabbing the victim, leaving him with multiple cuts and stab wounds to his head, neck, knee and chest.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The alleged assailants had allegedly fled and disposed of their weapons before police arrived at the scene.

In a press release yesterday morning, the police said they had mounted an extensive manhunt for the men, who allegedly cut their electronic tags to avoid tracking.

But the police managed to find and arrest them at a hotel on Sentosa at around 4.45pm on Monday, within some 20 hours of the assault.

A 30cm knife was found in vegetation near the coffee shop.

The two men are expected to be charged in court with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

UNLAWFUL SOCIETIES

Separately, officers arrested three other men aged 19, 20 and 28 for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

The older two are believed to have met up with the two men allegedly involved in the Depot Road slashing after the incident.

Police are investigating their alleged involvement in the assault.

Witnesses to the attack told Shin Min Daily News that the attack took place some 200m from where a wedding was purportedly taking place.

The police advise members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and report those who engage in such activities.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon may be jailed for life, or up to 15 years with a fine and caning.

Those found to be guilty of being a member of an unlawful society may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.