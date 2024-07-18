Violet Oon reach out-of-court settlement with business partner

Violet Oon (seated) with her son Tay Yiming (left), daughter Tay Su-lyn and business partner Manoj Murjani in 2018.

Luxury and lifestyle company Group MMM and its director Manoj Murjani said they have reached an out-of-court settlement to end their business partnership with Peranakan cooking doyenne Violet Oon and her children.

Mr Murjani, 54, had bought a 50 per cent share in Ms Oon’s business, now with three restaurants, in 2014.

In a statement, he said the two parties had “reached an out-of-court settlement to end our partnership of the better part of a decade”. Ms Oon, 75, owns 50 per cent of the business with her children, Ms Tay Su-lyn and Mr Tay Yiming.

He added: “I wish Violet, Ming and Su all the best in their endeavours and trust that they will continue flying the flag for Singapore and Peranakan cuisine. I look forward to perhaps one day enjoying one of Violet’s meals again.”

Ms Oon and her children brought a shareholder oppression suit against Mr Murjani and Group MMM. They asked the court to grant an order for them to buy Mr Murjani’s 50 per cent stake in Violet Oon Inc, or for the company to be wound up.

They also asked for a shareholders’ agreement, signed in February 2019, to be invalidated, alleging it was signed under “duress and undue influence” from Mr Murjani.

The eight-day trial took place in July 2023.

In January 2024, the Oon family won the civil suit, with Singapore’s High Court ordering that the family buy out Mr Murjani’s 50 per cent stake in the company at fair value. The High Court’s view was that he and Group MMM’s conduct in the case made it “intolerable” for Ms Oon and her children to work with them.

On July 3, 2024, the High Court ordered Group MMM and Mr Murjani to pay $299,000 in legal costs to Ms Oon and her children.

When contacted, Ms Oon and her children declined to comment.