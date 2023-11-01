Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on Wednesday

Users were unable to access the websites of Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital, the Alexandra, Tan Tock Seng, and Khoo Teck Puat hospitals.

The websites of major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare clusters in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am.

Users were unable to access the websites of Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, and the Alexandra, Tan Tock Seng, Ng Teng Fong and Khoo Teck Puat hospitals.

The KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Institute of Mental Health websites were also down.

Attempts to access the portals were met with a message saying data was not loaded.

The websites of all three public healthcare clusters were also inaccessible.

Singapore has three healthcare clusters that manage all public hospitals and polyclinics.

Singapore Health Services, better known as SingHealth, runs the hospitals and polyclinics in the east while the National University Health System runs those in the west, and the National Healthcare Group runs those in the central region.

So far, the mobile phone apps of the hospitals appear to be still usable. The HealthHub website and those of private hospitals in Singapore, however, appeared unaffected.

The Straits Times has contacted the hospitals, healthcare groups and IMDA for more information.

This is a developing story.