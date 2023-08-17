'Whole family die': Couples clash in front of their kids at indoor playground

Two pairs of parents kicked up a ruckus at an indoor playground on Sunday (Aug 13), with police having to be called in.

The incident occurred on the second floor of Seletar Mall at around 2pm.

One of the men involved said he had taken his two sons, aged two and four, to the indoor playground and left them there for awhile. When he returned around 45 minutes later, he saw a woman in white talking to his elder son irritatedly.

Mr Cheng, 41, told Shin Min Daily News: "From what I know, the woman was sitting on the slide when my son threw a toy that hit her on the head, which upset her."

He said that the other couple was very hostile and kept hurling vulgarities, which angered him.

Mr Cheng's account of events was also shared by Instagram page sgfollowsall, which posted a video of the commotion.

He was quoted as saying: "(The woman) started yelling at me, throwing profanity at me and my four-year-old (son). Her husband was outside of the playground and started shouting at me too and asked me to go outside. The lady then pulled my shirt and pushed me while I was carrying my son."

Mr Cheng also said that the other couple continued cursing him and his family "with very unpleasant words" such as 'whole family die'.

The woman's husband then "came right at me and punched me right at back of my head," claimed Mr Cheng, who subsequently called the police.

He added: "Our family was frightened, especially my son, who did not know what to do when he was getting scolded, so I scolded them back. It's not that I didn't want to apologise, but the other couple kept swearing so I got angry and agitated."

In the Instagram video, the woman can be heard scolding Mr Cheng and his family while they were waiting for the police to arrive. A security guard is seen trying to separate both parties while other parents tried to diffuse the situation.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Mr Cheng said the other couple smirked at him when they left the premises, adding that he was left feeling nauseous after the alleged assault.

"I saw a doctor after being beaten up and took three days of medical leave," he shared.

A manager told Shin Min that both families are regular patrons of the indoor playground so it is taking a neutral stance in the incident.