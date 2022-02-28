Wild boar caught on video travelling between Singapore and Malaysia rather swimmingly

A wild boar was caught on video swimming in the waters between Singapore and Johor.

A video of the animal’s long-distance swim in the Johor Strait was uploaded to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor last Thursday (Feb 24), drawing lighthearted references to the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia.

The video has since garnered over 180,000 views and 350 comments.

The 50km-long Johor Strait sits between Singapore and Johor at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula.

The person who took the video was in a boat when they spotted something swimming in the water some distance ahead.

The boat caught up to the animal, which turned out to be a large boar swimming rather... swimmingly.

The video caption suggested that the wild boar was "swimming safely from Singapore to Johor Baru" and cheekily added that it was trying to circumvent the VTL congestion.

Some commenters praised the land-based animal for it’s swimming prowess, while one remarked that the boar might have wanted to avoid "hogging" the Causeway.

Punny.