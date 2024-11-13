Chinese national allegedly caused grievous hurt by dangerous driving

A motorist allegedly failed to stop at a red light in April 2023, resulting in an accident that left three people – two of his passengers and the driver of another car – with serious injuries.

Chinese national Li Danping, 42, was one of four men who were charged with traffic offences on Nov 13 after they allegedly caused grievous hurt to others in separate accidents.

Details about the victims’ injuries were not disclosed in court documents.

Li and Myanmar national Kyaw Moe, 64, were each charged with one count of causing grievous hurt by dangerous driving. Both men are Singapore permanent residents.

Two Singaporean men, Chew Bai Lang, 34, and Mohammed Shahrin Shamsuddin, 55, were each handed one charge of causing grievous hurt by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

According to court documents, Li was driving a car along New Bridge Road towards Kampong Bahru Road when he allegedly failed to stop at red traffic light signal at around 5.45pm on April 16, 2023.

The vehicle is said to have collided with another car, seriously injuring three people as a result.

In an unrelated case, Chew is accused of injuring a motorcyclist in an accident at around 7am on Jan 8, 2024.

Chew was driving a car along Hougang Avenue 9 when he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn, resulting in a collision with the man’s motorcycle.

Shahrin was driving a car at a non-signalised junction of Lorong Sarina and Sims Avenue East shortly before 11pm on March 11, 2024, when he allegedly cut across a pair of double white lines and encroached into a cyclist’s path, resulting in a collision.

Kyaw Moe is accused of causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist by driving a lorry in a dangerous manner shortly before 7.40am on Sept 14, 2024.

He was driving the vehicle at a signalised traffic junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Gardens Road when he allegedly failed to obey a red light turn arrow signal, resulting in an accident with a motorcycle.

Shahrin’s case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 27 while the cases involving the three other men have been adjourned to December.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents in the first half of 2024 has gone up to 4,629, compared with 4,522 in the same period in 2023.

However, the number of accidents caused by road users running red lights has come down from 59 in the first half of 2023 to 45 in the same period in 2024.

For causing grievous hurt to others by dangerous driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for between one and five years.

For causing grievous hurt by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.