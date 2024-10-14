Woman almost lost $200k after clicking on 'Microsoft Hotline' alert

A technical support scam was foiled by the Singapore police and the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre.

A 73-year-old woman was almost conned close to $200,000 by scammers while she was surfing the web on her computer.

The technical support scam was foiled by the Singapore police and the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre, and they successfully recovered more than $197,000, the police said on Oct 14.

Investigations revealed that on Sept 24, an unknown “pop-up” notification had appeared on the victim’s computer, and it directed her to contact a number that masqueraded as “Microsoft Hotline”.

Upon calling, she was informed that her bank accounts had been compromised and was later redirected to a scammer impersonating an SPF, or Singapore Police Force, “cybercrime department officer”.

The scammer instructed the woman to access her bank accounts while using a screen-sharing application, which the scammer falsely claimed will help to detect possible scams on her accounts.

The move enabled the scammer to gain control of the victim’s bank accounts and led to the illicit transfer of funds out of her bank account to a bank account based in Hong Kong.

The victim grew suspicious after she was instructed to log in to her bank accounts. She quickly ended the call with the scammer and alerted the police the same day and the banks about her encounter.

Upon receiving the report, the Singapore police traced the funds to a Hong Kong-based bank account and alerted their Hong Kong counterparts to recover the monies.

The police advised members of the public to turn off their computers immediately to limit any further activities that the scammers can perform if they suspect that they have fallen prey to scams.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamshield.gov.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1799.

Those with information about such scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness