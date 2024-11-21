 S'porean man arrested in Taiwan over alleged role in scam syndicate, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

S'porean man arrested in Taiwan over alleged role in scam syndicate

Taiwan authorities arrested a Singaporean man in Taiwan for allegedly participating in a scam syndicate.PHOTOS: YILAN COUNTY GOVERNMENT POLICE BUREAU
TNP
Nov 21, 2024 03:15 pm

A 22-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Taiwan on Nov 19 for his alleged involvement in a scam syndicate, the Yilan County Government Police Bureau announced.

The man, surnamed Ye, reportedly entered Taiwan on a social visit pass but subsequently became a “rider” — essentially a “runner” — for the syndicate.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ye was tasked with collecting money from scam victims in person. He was allegedly caught red-handed retrieving money from a woman.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was lured into the scam through an investment advertisement on Facebook. She was then added to a Line group chat where scammers promised her “guaranteed profits.”

The woman reportedly handed over NT$1.22 million (S$50,272) in three separate transactions but received nothing in return.

Realising she had been scammed, the woman filed a police report. Taiwanese police then formed a task force to investigate.

Ye became implicated as the designated “rider” to collect the money from the victim.

During his arrest, police seized several items, including a pink Singapore identity card, a fake contract, a work permit, receipts, and approximately NT$1 million (S$41,247) in cash.

Authorities revealed that Ye, who is ethnically Chinese and fluent in Mandarin, was unemployed and struggling financially. He had initially travelled to Taiwan as a tourist but was allegedly recruited by a local fraud group.

