Woman bumped off Jetstar flight misses dad's death anniversary

A woman's journey home to China for her father's death anniversary turned into a nightmare after she was denied boarding on her Jetstar flight due to overbooking.

Ms Han, 49, arrived at Changi Airport at 6am on Aug 28 for her 7.25am flight to Haikou.

However, after being unable to check in at the kiosk, she was informed by counter staff that the plane was full and she would not be allowed to board despite holding a valid ticket.

Devastated, Ms Han pleaded with the staff, explaining the importance of the trip.

"My father had fallen ill, but I was working hard in Singapore and didn’t take care of him. I feel regretful over that, so I hoped to properly pay my respects to him on his death anniversary,” she told Shin Min Daily News.

Despite her pleas, Ms Han's request was denied, and she was offered a flight on Aug 30 instead – a day after her father's death anniversary.

Distraught, she refused the offer and left Changi Airport at 8am, heartbroken and with her travel plans in ruins.

A Jetstar spokesperson has since apologised to Ms Han for the inconvenience and said it was investigating the incident.

The airline again offered Ms Han a flight on Aug 30, which she eventually boarded after arriving three hours early to ensure her spot, along with a $150 travel voucher as a gesture of goodwill.

Ms Han, however, refused the voucher.

"Now that my plans have been ruined, even a $1,000 travel voucher would be useless,” she stated, emphasising that she had specifically taken leave from work for the occasion.

Adding to her frustration, Ms Han pointed out that she arrived at the airport on time and stressed the airline's responsibility to ensure sufficient seating for all ticketed passengers.

The incident ultimately cost her two days of her planned visit home.