 Woman bumped off Jetstar flight misses dad's death anniversary, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman bumped off Jetstar flight misses dad's death anniversary

Woman bumped off Jetstar flight misses dad's death anniversary
Despite her pleas, Ms Han's request was denied boarding, and was offered a flight on Aug 30 instead – a day after her father's death anniversary.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Sep 03, 2024 03:25 pm

A woman's journey home to China for her father's death anniversary turned into a nightmare after she was denied boarding on her Jetstar flight due to overbooking.

Ms Han, 49, arrived at Changi Airport at 6am on Aug 28 for her 7.25am flight to Haikou.

However, after being unable to check in at the kiosk, she was informed by counter staff that the plane was full and she would not be allowed to board despite holding a valid ticket.

Devastated, Ms Han pleaded with the staff, explaining the importance of the trip.

"My father had fallen ill, but I was working hard in Singapore and didn’t take care of him. I feel regretful over that, so I hoped to properly pay my respects to him on his death anniversary,” she told Shin Min Daily News.

Despite her pleas, Ms Han's request was denied, and she was offered a flight on Aug 30 instead – a day after her father's death anniversary.

The first Jetstar Airways flight to depart from T4 will be to Melbourne at 10.10pm on March 22, 2023.
Singapore

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport Terminal 4 from March

Related Stories

Jetstar passenger crawls down plane aisle after she's allegedly told to pay for wheelchair

'No intention of moving': Jetstar fires back at Changi Airport's decision to relocate it to T4

Meet Jet Star, the baby born in a plane

Distraught, she refused the offer and left Changi Airport at 8am, heartbroken and with her travel plans in ruins.

A Jetstar spokesperson has since apologised to Ms Han for the inconvenience and said it was investigating the incident.

The airline again offered Ms Han a flight on Aug 30, which she eventually boarded after arriving three hours early to ensure her spot, along with a $150 travel voucher as a gesture of goodwill.

Ms Han, however, refused the voucher.

"Now that my plans have been ruined, even a $1,000 travel voucher would be useless,” she stated, emphasising that she had specifically taken leave from work for the occasion.

Adding to her frustration, Ms Han pointed out that she arrived at the airport on time and stressed the airline's responsibility to ensure sufficient seating for all ticketed passengers.

The incident ultimately cost her two days of her planned visit home.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

jetstarFLIGHTcustomer complaint

Nathaniel Fetalvero

Correspondent
njfetalvero@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Nathaniel Fetalvero