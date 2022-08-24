Woman expat attends concert with complete stranger after offering up free ticket on TikTok

He was so excited to pounce on a free ticket to see his favourite singer in concert that he made his mother take the bus home so he could get to the National Stadium as soon as possible.

One Billie Eilish fan, who goes by the name Nebula, jumped at the chance to score a free ticket to the Singapore leg of her Happier Than Ever tour on Sunday (Aug 21).

He wasn’t planning to attend the show, but about an hour before the concert started at 8pm, Nebula saw a TikTok video from a woman named Candice, who said she had a ticket worth $175 to give away.

Candice, a British expat, told AsiaOne that her friend had to cancel on her due to a last-minute business trip. Not wanting the ticket to go to waste, she decided to get someone else – even a random stranger – to join her at the show.

“If you want it, comment down below and I will literally give you a free ticket," she said in her video, adding that the winner would have to reach the venue by 8 pm.

Several fans jumped at the offer but Nebula was the lucky one who managed to snag the ticket.

"I go right now," Nebula wrote in a swift reply to the thread, adding that he was somewhere near the venue.

With his mother riding pillion on the way home at that very moment, Nebula promptly dropped his mum off at a place that was “a 10-minute bus ride from home” and rode off to the National Stadium.

Another TikTok video showed Candice and Nebula rushing off to catch the show.

"So, this just shows you TikTok can bring people together," she says in the clip.

Two days after the show on Tuesday, Candice spoke about the experience in a TikTok clip, and expressed her amusement that Nebula had “kicked” his mother off his bike in order to make it to the concert on time.

Nebula, of course, clarified in the comment thread that his mother was indeed "ok about it".

Candice said Nebula bought her drinks and gave her a ride home in return for the concert treat.

"Best thing I've done for a stranger," she wrote.