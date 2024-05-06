All Time Low cut Singapore show short

Despite the Singapore show being cut short, several All Time Low fans stayed in the concert venue to sing and dance along to songs played over the speakers by the production crew.

Maybe it’s not their weekend.

American pop-punk band All Time Low cut their Singapore concert at Fort Canning Park short on May 5 due to lead singer Alex Gaskarth reportedly having food poisoning.

“I was struggling through the meet-and-greet earlier and I’m struggling right now, but I want to play as many songs as we can for you tonight,” said Gaskarth during a break between songs.

He later left the stage as the band continued for two more songs before guitarist Jack Barakat announced that the show had to be stopped as the band’s frontman needed medical attention.

According to Barakat, Gaskarth had just gotten food poisoning earlier in the day. The band apologised to the crowd and proceeded to play one final song before calling it a night.

Some audience members saw an ambulance wheeling away from the venue during the band’s last song of the night.

Despite the show ending, several people stayed behind to sing along and dance to songs played over the speakers by the production for at least an hour after the band left the venue.

After the show, disgruntled concertgoers took to event organiser LAMC Productions’ Instagram to express their discontent.

“Totally no fault of Alex for getting food poisoning but as organisers, you all need to take accountability and offer a partial refund,” wrote netizen gwennie.m0nie. “And how has there not been an announcement yet? You all didn’t even update on your story or anything.”

User @am.hanis added: “Alex was already sick at the meet-and-greet and you all still made the band play? Measures should have already been taken there.”

This afternoon, LAMC Productions released a statement via Instagram post.

The post read: "First and foremost, thank you to everyone for coming out to last night's All Time Low concert at Fort Canning Park. The band did their best even though their lead singer Alex Gaskarth became increasingly unwell during the show. Alex was sent to the hospital after the show and was released early this morning.

"We apologise for the delay in clarifying the situation as it was a shock to us as well. We were not made aware of the severity of his condition and it was beyond our control. The band made the decision to perform the show and they did so to the best of their ability under the circumstances.

"We at LAMC were looking forward to their show just as much as the fans were. We seek your understanding on this and please join us in wishing Alex a speedy recovery. We are working closely with All Time Low to bring them back to Singapore again as soon as possible.

"There will be no refunds but we would like to offer each All Time Low ticket holder a $30 unique promo code redeemable on any LAMC show over the next year. The promo code will be emailed to you directly by Sistic."

Prior to its Singapore show, All Time Low had played Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila as part of the Asian leg of its All Time Low Forever tour, which celebrates 20 years since the band's inception.

The pop-punk quartet is scheduled to play in Tokyo, Japan, on May 7, after which it will head to Nagoya before concluding the Asia tour in Osaka on May 9.

The last time the band was in Singapore was in 2017, as part of The Young Renegades Tour.