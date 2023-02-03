Woman found dead in sea off East Coast Park likely drowned
The body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the sea off East Coast Park early on Friday.
Police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning near carpark C3 at 5.45am.
The woman’s body was retrieved from the waters and she was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
A police spokesman said preliminary investigations did not indicate foul play, and investigations are ongoing.
A photo of the scene was uploaded on the HardwareZone online forum on Friday.
The photo showed the area cordoned off with police tape and police officers around a blue tent, believed to have been covering the body of the woman.
The post on the forum also said there were three police cars nearby.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now