Woman jailed for sexually penetrating teenage girl as victim’s mother slept in same room

When Tuan Siti Aishah got drunk in September 2022, her friend, a 15-year-old girl, brought her home to rest.

As they slept in the same room as the victim’s mother, Tuan, 23, sexually penetrated the girl twice.

The offence came to light when the victim told her form teacher about it and a police report was lodged.

Tuan pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one charge of sexually penetrating a minor under the age of 16 and was jailed for 10 months for it.

The victim cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect her identity.

Tuan also admitted to two counts of theft after stealing alcohol from a convenience store in Yishun and was sentenced to two weeks’ jail for these offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor June Ngian said that on Sept 12, 2022, at around 4pm, Tuan and the victim met at the void deck of the girl’s flat with two friends to drink alcohol.

At around 11pm, when the girl saw that Tuan was drunk, she brought her to her flat to rest.

The girl asked Tuan to rest on the bottom bunk of a double-decker bed, but Tuan asked to rest on a mattress on the floor instead.

The victim’s mother was sleeping on the top bunk.

The girl pulled out a mattress and lay down on it, with Tuan behind her. Tuan then placed her arms around the girl to cuddle.

Without warning, Tuan sexually penetrated the girl and kissed her on the cheek.

She sexually assaulted her again and the girl moved to the bottom bunk of the bed. Tuan remained on the mattress.

That same month, the girl told her form teacher about what happened and a police report was made.

Separately, on Dec 24, 2021, Tuan and two 17-year-old girls stole alcohol from a convenience store in Yishun.

They entered the store and the teens stole a bottle of vodka with Tuan’s encouragement. Tuan returned to the store and stole another bottle of vodka.

Seeking 10 months’ jail for sexually penetrating a minor, DPP Ngian said there was no explicit consent from the victim, nor did she initiate the sexual acts.

She said: “This was not a situation where there was a pre-existing romantic or sexual relationship of any kind.”

She noted Tuan had sprung the action on the girl without warning and there was some level of abuse of trust.

For sexually penetrating a minor under 16 years of age, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.