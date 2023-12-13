Woman stabs husband with a knife at Ang Mo Kio void deck

A 50-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband has been charged in court with causing death by a rash act.

Mohamed Ali Saaban, 62, was injured at the void deck of Block 631 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at around 11.50pm on Dec 11.

According to court documents, he and his wife Baniyah Shap were in a scuffle in which he suffered a puncture wound from a silver-coloured foldable knife.

The police said in a statement on Dec 13 that the victim was unconscious when taken to hospital and died the next day.

During the hearing, Baniyah told the court she understood her charge but she “was not the one (who killed him), my husband was the one who injured himself”.

The prosecution requested for the accused to be remanded so that she could assist the investigating officer in recovering exhibits and reconstructing the crime scene.

In response, the accused said she wished to be granted bail so she could pay her final respects to her husband. She added that she had given the investigating officer “all her statements”.

Her request was denied and District Judge Brenda Tan ordered Baniyah to be remanded for a week.

If convicted, she can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.