Woman with suitcase seen asking passers-by for money outside Lucky Plaza since July

For the past few months, an elderly woman has been spotted loitering outside Lucky Plaza asking passers-by for money.

If you’ve been to Lucky Plaza recently, you might have been approached by an elderly woman asking for spare change.

Apparently, the 69-year-old woman has been loitering in the area since July, while allegedly soliciting money.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a man surnamed Tang said he alerted the police about the woman on Oct 8 after observing her for a period of time.

Tang said he had been seeing the woman, whom he described as well-dressed, loitering outside Lucky Plaza on Sundays from 10am to about 3pm since July.

The woman, he added, would drag a suitcase with her while asking passers-by for loose change, telling them that she has no money for food or transport.

When Shin Min visited Lucky Plaza on Sunday, Oct 8, a reporter spotted the woman approaching shoppers asking for loose change. She was observed to have approached mainly foreign domestic helpers.

Within 10 minutes, she received some money from two people.

According to Shin Min, police officers were seen observing the woman outside the shopping mall before approaching her.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case involving a woman allegedly soliciting donations.

A 69-year-old woman is assisting with investigations for the suspected breach of the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.