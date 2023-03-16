Woman travels daily from Hougang to Yishun, where people pay for her meals

An elderly woman has gotten the attention of some Yishun residents lately after regularly being spotted at Northpoint City.

The 66-year-old, surnamed Huang, can be seen at the mall practically every day between 7am and 11pm. She often chats with shop staff and passers-by, some of whom even give her money for meals from time to time.

According to a reporter from 8world who visited the mall recently, Huang was seen eating at a food court, the meal bought for her by someone else.

“I have no money, so I eat breakfast and lunch together to save on the cost of one meal. I eat dinner at home,” Huang said.

When asked why she was always at the mall, she revealed that she actually lives in Hougang, and takes the bus at 6am every day to Yishun.

"The people here treat me well, and the food here is nice. Some of them know that I have no money so they'll buy me food to eat.”

She added that people sometimes give her money; one individual even gave her $100 a while back.

Huang told the Chinese media outlet that she lives with her 90-year-old mother and elder sister, who works as a cashier earning $1800 every month.

She claims, however, that she does not receive any allowance.

She shared that she was involved in a car accident 43 years ago while walking along a pavement, and it left her with a spinal fracture and weakness in her legs.

She said she also damaged her right eye five years ago while frying fish at home, and that a doctor gave her anti-inflammatory medication, but she remains impaired.

According to 8world, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said that Huang is actually receiving an allowance under the Silver Support Scheme.

The Silver Support Scheme provides a quarterly cash supplement to seniors aged 65 and above who had low incomes during their working years and now have less funds in retirement.

MSF also told 8world that Huang has her own savings and does not need any further assistance from the authorities.