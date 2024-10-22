 Woman trying to take drunk friend home allegedly punched repeatedly, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman trying to take drunk friend home allegedly punched repeatedly

The woman interviewed claimed that she was beaten so hard that her mouth was full of blood and that her teeth were almost loose. Photo: Lianhe Zaobao, provided by interviewee
The woman claimed that she and her friend got into a taxi and was suddenly beaten by two men. Photo: Lianhe Zaobao, provided by interviewee
TNP
Oct 22, 2024 12:00 pm

It was an invitation to a birthday party but the night ended bloody.

At midnight on Oct 15, a woman received an invitation to join a group celebrating her flatmate's birthday at a nightclub.

The flatmate had been drinking with a group of friends including a couple of men the woman had met before.

"They are my friend's friends. I met them once before but that was about it, I do not know them well," she told Shin Min Daily News.

At about 3am, the birthday girl was drunk and struggled staying awake.

"My flatmate was drunk and requested that I took her home," she recounted.

But when the women got into a taxi, one of the men opened the car door and insisted on taking the flatmate with him.

"He wanted to take my friend away but I said not to worry as I was going to take her home. He got aggressive and threatened to hit me," the woman claimed.

The man allegedly punched her several times on her forehead, the back of her head and her right temple.

The police confirmed they received a report on the incident and that a 24-year-old woman was injured but refused to be taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man was arrested. Two other men, aged 25 and 26, are also assisting in police investigations.

