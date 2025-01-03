Brief relationship ends in broken phone and spectacles

D took his ex's phone and damaged it while they were quarrelling.

A 16-year-old girl broke up with her 21-year-old boyfriend over the phone but it did not end there.

When she ended the relationship, the man on Nov 3, 3024, went to her flat to demand an explanation.

The pair fought and the man broke the girl's phone in the process.

Later that night, at about 2am, the girl went to the man's home, her younger sister and 16-year-old male friend in tow.

The man refused to open the door and called the police but the young trio left before the police arrived.

On the evening of Nov 4, the man and the girl arranged to meet at his home to sort out the compensation for her damaged phone.

"Since they harassed me the night before, I asked her if she was coming alone. It was suspicious how she avoided answering my question, so I put a knife in my pocket," the man told The New Paper, adding that he was home alone with his 80-year-old grandmother that day.

The man, who is a polytechnic student, opened the door after he saw his ex-girlfriend arrive with her younger sister.

But as soon as he opened the door, the girl's male friend, father and older brother, who had been hiding out of sight, rushed into the man's flat.

The girl's older brother told the man to place the knife on the floor and the male friend allegedly rushed forward and punched the man, breaking his spectacles.

The man's grandmother came out of her bedroom and yelled at the five visitors while the man called the police.

Police confirmed they received a call for assistance at about 7.50pm on Nov 4. A 21-year-old man sustained minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital. A 16-year-old male teenager is assisting with police investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

The man's father has since paid the girl for the broken phone.

TNP reached out to the girl for her side of the story but she declined to comment.