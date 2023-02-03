Woman who dropped 2-month old baby into cot charged with murder after infant dies

A woman accused of assaulting a two-month old baby, later found to have a fractured skull, has had her charge amended to that of murder on Friday after the child died.

The gag order on the woman and the infant has also been lifted due to the child’s death.

Sim Liang Xiu, 29, is accused of murdering Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan in a Sembawang flat between 9pm and 10 pm on Jan 8.

She is accused of forcefully dropping the child into a cot, and this allegedly caused the child’s skull to be fractured.

Sim and a 31-year-old man had been charged on Jan 17 over the alleged abuse.

Court documents did not say how they are related to the infant.

The man is accused of an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He allegedly caused unnecessary injury to the infant by slapping her face in a Sembawang flat at around 1.30am on Jan 5.

Sim had allegedly caused grievous hurt to the baby three days later in the same block of flats but in a different unit.

The man’s case is pending.

Sim will be remanded at Central Police Division and her case has been adjourned to Feb 10.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death sentence or be jailed for life with caning.

Women cannot be caned.