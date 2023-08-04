Woman’s fingers fractured after they were caught between MRT door and train wall

Ms Ng said she spent more than $200 on treatment at the emergency department after the incident.

A woman’s pinky and ring finger were fractured after they were caught between an MRT train door and the train wall.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday that the incident happened when Ms Ng was on a crowded train last Saturday evening.

The 48-year-old told the Chinese daily that she was standing close to the train doors, and almost lost her balance when the train was approaching Lavender MRT station.

She instinctively placed her left hand on the train door for better support, but to her horror, when the train door suddenly opened, her fingers were pushed into the gap between the door and the train wall, causing her to scream in pain.

“Thankfully, some passengers saw what happened. There were three to four of them who came to help push the opening train door in the opposite direction,” said Ms Ng, adding that some held on to her arm.

“Other people rushed to press the emergency button, and the train stopped. MRT staff members arrived and took me to their office to provide some basic medical treatment.”

Ms Ng said she spent more than $200 on treatment at the emergency department afterwards, and added that she will be seeing an orthopaedic doctor for further treatment.

Despite the ordeal, Ms Ng told Shin Min that she was grateful for the “kind-hearted” passengers who came to her rescue.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for comment.