Women allegedly offer sexual services in Kranji wooded area

There is a small trail leading to the area where the "business" was conducted.

Where people used to drop off at Kranji MRT Station to go to the races, some men these days apparently head to the area for something racy.

Migrant workers told Shin Min Daily News they encountered women soliciting in the wooded area across from the station.

A reporter visited the spot on Sept 12 and saw scantily-clad women with heavy make-up chatting up passing men before leading them to the area that was covered with undergrowth.

Mr Zhang, who works at a car factory, told the Chinese daily that he was going to work overtime last weekend and was taking a shortcut through the area when he stumbled upon the alleged illegal prostitution.

The 38-year-old saw two women who "ogled me as I passed by and waved me over" and migrant workers milling around the area at night.

The Shin Min reporter approached one of the women at about 10pm and asked if they were offering special services. She admitted to receiving customers but also claimed that she and the other woman were "men dressed as women".

Used condoms were seen among the trash in the clearing. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

She led him to a clearing past the undergrowth that kept it out of sight from the roadside.

The women quoted the reporter $20 and took out a condom pack when he asked if it was safe.

"Don't worry, we provide condoms for free. We won't provide service without condoms," she said.

There were about five migrant workers sitting in the clearing when the reporter left the site.