Work on Cross Island Line’s Maju station to start in Q2 2024

Construction work for Maju station, located underneath Clementi Road, will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a $480 million civil contract for the design and construction of Maju station under Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line (CRL), the country’s eighth MRT line.

Construction work for the underground station, located beneath Clementi Road, will begin in the second quarter of 2024, with passenger service targeted to start in 2032.

The contract was awarded to KTC Civil Engineering and Construction, said LTA in a statement on Jan 31.

The authority added that the local firm had constructed Tampines interchange station along the Downtown Line and Orchard Boulevard station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which are both underground stations.

The company is also currently in the finishing stage of construction for Sungei Bedok station on TEL, said LTA.

Commuting between Maju station in the west and Hougang station in the north-east will take only 35 minutes, instead of one hour and five minutes currently via a transfer from a bus ride to an MRT journey via the North East Line.

Travelling between Maju station and Jurong Lake District station on the CRL will take 20 minutes, instead of 40 minutes now through a combination of a bus ride and an MRT journey from Clementi station to Jurong East station on the East-West Line, according to LTA.

As Maju station is an underground station located near residential developments and educational institutions, LTA noted that the works are expected to be challenging, given the undulating terrain and mixed ground conditions.

The authority added that earth-retaining and stabilising structures will be implemented before excavation and construction works for station structures begin, to ensure safety and ground stability.