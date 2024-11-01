Man caught on camera allegedly urinating onto MRT seats

The urine could be seen trickling down the seats and flowing on the floor.

A man was filmed allegedly urinating onto seats in the MRT and the fluid could be seen trickling down to the floor, flowing towards other commuters.

In a video posted by reddit user u/Yeenspired on Nov 1, a man is seen standing in an MRT train and leaning over the seats in the carriage.

Although he is fully dressed, fluid can be seen coming down from somewhere between his shirt and trousers.

The fluid is then seen trickling down the seats and onto the carriage floor, causing other commuters to back away as it flowed.

The video stirred much discussion, with most Reddit users commenting on how disgusting the situation was.

Some netizens assumed the man to be drunk, with some sharing their experiences of seeing intoxicated commuters puking onto MRT seats.

Others saw the funny side of the situation, with one user commenting: “The rules is no eating and drinking, and no smoking on the MRT. Rules never say no peeing (sic).”

Another joked about adding a new character called “No Pee Penny” to the Thoughtful Bunch, a host of characters launched by the Land Transport Authority to promote graciousness among commuters.

A few showed sympathy for the MRT staff who had to clean up afterwards, with one netizen hoping that the incident was reported in time.