Worker dies after being electrocuted during solar panel installation

During the solar panel installation, the worker noticed an exposed cable arcing and emitting smoke.

SINGAPORE – A worker died after being electrocuted while installing solar panels on the rooftop of a building on June 12 with a group of workers.

During the installation, he noticed an exposed cable arcing and emitting smoke, said the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council in an alert on Wednesday.

The worker came into contact with the cable and got electrocuted. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died that same day.

Preliminary investigations found that the cable was lying on the roof, which was wet because it had rained prior to the accident.

This workplace death happened just three days before part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works last Thursday, killing another worker.

The WSH alert said: “Electrocution is a major concern during the installation of solar panels. Solar panels generate live current when exposed to sunlight, even when they are not plugged in.”

It outlined six measures that companies should adopt to protect workers, which included insulating exposed electrical parts, as well as stopping electrical work during bad weather.

“Falls from height are also a risk when installing solar panels. While this case did not involve any falls, solar installers and contractors are reminded to establish and implement a site-specific fall prevention plan to eliminate or mitigate the risk of falling from height,” it added.

There have been 14 workplace deaths so far in 2023.

In 2022, there were 46 workplace deaths – the highest number recorded since 2016, when 66 people died.

The spate of work-related deaths and injuries led MOM to impose a six-month heightened safety period from Sept 1, 2022, to Feb 28, although this was extended to May 31 to curb a concerning rise in workplace deaths.

Under the WSH Act, first-time corporate offenders can be fined up to $500,000, while individuals can be fined up to $200,000, jailed up to two years, or both.