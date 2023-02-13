'Is that a worm in my sashimi rice bowl' from Don Don Donki?

Ms Jayice Tan saw the worm moving in her ready-to-eat meal bought from the outlet in 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 8.

She was enjoying her sashimi rice bowl from Japanese speciality store Don Don Donki until she found what looked like a worm on a slice of raw fish.

“It was (an) alive and wriggling parasitic worm in the kaisen don and (my husband and I) were so astounded. What’s worse is that we both ate and almost finished it,” Ms Tan posted on Facebook that day.

She added: “Never in our lives have we encountered parasitic worms in our food locally or overseas. Looking at the videos makes us want to puke further, it just makes us feel so uncomfortable and nauseated.”

Videos and pictures she shared on Facebook showed a thin transparent worm curled up on a pink slice of fish that resembles tuna. The sashimi rice bowl in question retailed for $10.80.

The Straits Times has contacted Ms Tan, Don Don Donki and the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

