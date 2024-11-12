Marine experts warn against eating suckermouth catfish

Known for its ability to thrive in murky environments, the suckermouth catfish, or ikan bandaraya in Malay, is increasingly being promoted as a culinary delicacy.

PETALING JAYA – As suckermouth catfish, also known as ikan bandaraya in Malay, goes viral on social media, marine experts are warning Malaysians against eating the fish, as it comes from the country’s most polluted rivers.

Known for its ability to thrive in murky environments, the fish is increasingly being promoted as a culinary delicacy.

This is even as the authorities have declared all-out war against the invasive species, whose burrows can damage riverbanks and lead to soil erosion.

Now that suckermouth catfish is trending on social media, experts are sounding the alarm as its ability to thrive in polluted waters causes the fish to absorb surrounding pollutants such as heavy metals.

The fish has no natural predators in Malaysian waters, according to Professor Mohammad Noor Amal Azmai from Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Institute of Bioscience.

With its thick, tough skin and limited meat, he said the fish is often found in less-than-ideal environments.

“Its skin is thick, so other fish don’t want to eat it. That leaves it to multiply freely, especially in areas where no one will consume it,” he said.

Though not traditionally part of the local diet, the fish has gained newfound attention amid efforts to control its population in Malaysian waterways.

The Star recently reported how the invasive species is silently accelerating soil erosion along riverbanks, posing risks to urban infrastructure in cities like Kuala Lumpur.

“We’ve seen people on social media promoting suckermouth fish satay. Generally, all fish can be eaten, but the question is where it’s caught,” said Prof Mohammad Noor Amal on the new trend of eating the fish now that the authorities are encouraging anglers to catch as many as they can to reduce their numbers.

“If it’s sourced from clean and clear waters, enjoy it. But in the Klang Valley, where the water is contaminated and rife with parasites and other polluted material, it’s not advisable to eat ikan bandaraya caught in such areas,” he said.

Prof Mohammad Noor Amal recommended alternative uses for ikan bandaraya instead.

“The initiative to catch ikan bandaraya is good and should be supported. Fish caught in polluted areas could be processed into secondary products such as fish feed, or promoted as agricultural fertilisers,” he said.

“Instead of encouraging people to eat it, let’s focus on other productive ways to use it.”

Echoing the sentiment, Professor Amirrudin Ahmad, a biodiversity expert from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s Faculty of Science and Marine Environment, warned that the fish’s habitat poses potential health risks.

“The fish feeds on algae and moss, which absorb pollutants sitting at the bottom of the food chain. We then consume these contaminants indirectly,” he said.

Although short-term health effects may not be visible immediately, Prof Amirrudin pointed to studies on the acceptable limits of heavy metals, such as lead, and other pollutants in the fish’s body.

“Even if the lead content is within safe limits, this isn’t a justification for consumption when it concerns public safety. When I see suckermouth fish satay being prepared, I can’t say it’s wise,” he said.

“Processing it for animal feed is fine, but eating it when it’s caught in dirty water is not recommended. The fish lives in an unhealthy habitat.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK