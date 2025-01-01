WP played its part as ‘loyal opposition’, looks to secure support in 2025

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said the party had been “encouraged and energised” by the public’s acknowledgement of its parliamentary work.

As he looked back on a year of robust debates in Parliament covering topics such as digital safety and anti-money laundering laws, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh said the party would continue to work hard and secure the people’s support ahead of the general election in 2025.

In his New Year message posted on the WP Facebook page on Dec 31, the Leader of the Opposition said the WP firmly believes that “constructive parliamentary debates and the diligent responsiveness of policymakers to inquiries” result in improved policy outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans.

“Towards this aim, we worked and played our part as a loyal opposition in Parliament in 2024,” said Mr Singh. His party has eight MPs in the House.

In his message, he cited former president and People’s Action Party (PAP) deputy prime minister Tony Tan, who in his memoirs launched in March said he felt Singapore was moving towards a two-party system.

Mr Singh said: “The Workers’ Party has played its part to promote a more stable political arrangement for Singapore, where alternative views do not just have a voice, but a vote in Parliament.

“We have taken our parliamentary responsibilities seriously and raised matters covering cost of living and HDB policy, amongst other subjects, in this term of government.”

Singapore is headed to the polls in 2025, with the general election due by November.

After 60 years of independence, the evolution of Singapore’s parliamentary democracy remains “fledgling and in its infancy”, and a House with no elected opposition MPs is completely foreseeable, said Mr Singh.

“Such are the political margins in all WP constituencies and structural advantages that accrue to the PAP through agencies like the People’s Association, amongst other factors,” he said.

Within the party, it also takes significant effort for the WP to grow its ranks with a new generation of Singaporeans who are prepared to make sacrifices and contribute to the development and evolution of a more balanced and stable political system, he added.

Mr Singh recapped the party’s parliamentary record in 2024 – its MPs participated in a motion on digital safety, scrutinised the Anti-Money Laundering and Other Matters Bill, as well as chimed in on the debate on reforming the electoral boundaries review process, among others.

They had also spoken up at both parliamentary sittings in August and October that discussed the now-scuttled deal between German insurer Allianz and local insurer Income Insurance.

WP MPs also spoke up during the debate on the Platform Workers Bill in September, which saw a protracted exchange between Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam and several PAP ministers and backbenchers over the ruling party’s close ties with the National Trades Union Congress.

𝗪𝗣’𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲: WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh reviews party’s parliamentary efforts; party will work... Posted by The Workers' Party on Monday, December 30, 2024

Concluding his message, Mr Singh said the party had been “encouraged and energised” by the public’s acknowledgement of its parliamentary work.

“In 2025, we will continue to work hard and to secure the people’s confidence and support ahead of the general election,” he said.