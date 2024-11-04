WP releases documentary on Hougang to mark 67th anniversary

The Workers’ Party on Nov 3 launched Hougang: The Documentary on it's YouTube channel.

Released in conjunction with WP's 67th anniversary, the film celebrates Hougang’s rich history and highlights its significant role in Singapore's political and cultural landscape.

Work on the documentary began in 2021, but with post-production completed only recently.

Featuring insights from historians, politicians, academics, and grassroots volunteers, the film provides a compelling narrative of Hougang's evolution through the voices of its residents.

The initiative invites all Singaporeans to explore Hougang’s rich heritage and gain a deeper understanding of the journey of the town.

It traces the journey of Hougang from its origins as a settlement of Teochew immigrants from China who first arrived to Singapore during the 18th century, via Pulau Ubin, eventually settling in Hougang (Chinese for the harbour in the back).

WP's media team deputy head Lee Li Lian said: “In many ways, this film captures not just the story of Hougang, but also the spirit that defines this community.

"The journey of Hougang’s Teochew immigrants echoes the broader Singapore story — one of resilience, courage and the kampung spirit that binds us together."

A netizen commented on the video: "I’m Teochew and my parents were from Hougang, and this documentary gave me a better insight into how their lives would have been like. Although I don't live in Hougang, I feel the warmth and sincerity of the Hougang spirit!"

The documentary is told in English, Mandarin, Teochew and Hokkien.