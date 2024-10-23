WP’s Sylvia Lim to wed former football star in 2025

The couple, who have been dating for almost 12 years, first crossed paths in January 2013 at a WP variety concert, sparking a connection that has blossomed into a lasting love.

Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim is set to tie the knot with former national footballer Quah Kim Song in January 2025.

The couple, who have been dating for almost 12 years, announced their engagement recently.

Ms Lim, 59, a prominent figure in Singapore's political landscape, will be marrying 72-year-old Quah, a revered name in local footballing circles.

This will be Ms Lim's first marriage, while Quah became a widower in 2007 when he lost his wife to cancer.

The wedding ceremony will be a private affair, held at the St Mary of the Angels church in Bukit Batok, a location close to Ms Lim’s heart.

"We will be holding our ceremony at a church in the presence of family members," she shared.

The church holds special significance for the couple, who are both Catholics. Ms Lim has been a dedicated choir singer there for many years, a fact she revealed during a talk in 2014.

Their relationship, dubbed "unusual" by some, bridges two seemingly disparate worlds.

Ms Lim, a law graduate and former senior associate at Peter Low LLC, took on the mantle of WP chairmanship in 2003.

Quah, on the other hand, dedicated his life to football after completing his A levels, enjoying a nearly three-decade-long career with the Singapore national team, as detailed in his autobiography.

Despite their contrasting backgrounds, love found a way. A shared passion for music and football formed a strong foundation for their relationship.

Quah revealed that music plays a special role in their lives.

He had a guitar at Ms Lim's family home, and they would listen to live music and sometimes sing at home after some drinks, which helped Lim to de-stress.

Their bond extends beyond romantic gestures. Quah demonstrated his unwavering support during the 2015 General Election, acting as Lim’s personal chauffeur during the demanding campaign period.

Ms Lim, in a heartwarming display of affection, publicly acknowledged his support at a Bendemeer rally.

"I'm so proud that the man who headed in the opening goal (Singapore beat Penang 3-2 in the 1977 Malaysia Cup final) is here with us tonight as my personal driver."

The couple's close relationship extends to their families as well.

"She joins social gatherings involving my children and my brothers and sisters," shared Quah, highlighting the special bond Ms Lim shares with his family.