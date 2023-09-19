Young women show off dance moves while crossing crowded Orchard Road street

Why did the dancers cross the road?

A video of two young women dancing in sequence while crossing a road in the Orchard area caught the attention of bystanders, motorists, and more recently, netizens.

The video was posted on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page.

In the clip, the two women, dressed in baggy clothing, demonstrate a few eye-catching moves as they cross a crowded street.

They sling their arms across each other’s shoulders at one point, and once they make it across the street, they continue walking as per normal.

Reactions to the clip have been mixed. While many found it amusing and entertaining, some also raised the question of safety – not just of the women themselves, but motorists driving in the adjacent direction, who might have been distracted by the dancing.

Perhaps the naysayers have a point. But you can’t help admire – and envy – the carefreeness of youth.