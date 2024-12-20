Check crowd levels before going to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve

People taking photo after the Christmas On A Great Street Community Chest Light-Up Ceremony at Orchard Road on Nov 9.

Orchard Road is already dazzling with festive lights and decorations, setting the stage for Christmas celebrations. If you plan to go to the busy shopping belt on Christmas Eve to soak up the holiday cheer, you might want to check the crowd levels on a digital map first.

In an advisory on Dec 20, the police encouraged the public to check the Crowd@OrchardRoad map before making their way to Orchard Road on Dec 24. They will be able to see the real-time crowd levels, and areas which may be closed for the festivities.

The maps can be accessed from 5pm onwards on Dec 24.

The police said certain entrances and exits at Orchard MRT station will be closed to regulate crowd flow. Commuters are advised to use Somerset MRT station, or opt for other forms of public transport.

The public should also avoid using party novelty items such as aerosol foam sprays, which may annoy or compromise the safety of others. The police will take action against those who cause public nuisance or break the law.

The following roads will also be closed from 6pm on Dec 24 to 2am on Dec 25:

Orchard Road (between Scotts Road and Bideford Road)

Slip road leading from Scotts Road into Orchard Road

The carriageway of Mount Elizabeth in the direction of Orchard Road (between Nutmeg Road and Orchard Road)

Auxiliary police officers will be stationed at all affected road junctions to help regulate vehicular traffic flow.

Police officers will also be stepping up patrols to ensure the safety of the public, the police said, adding that people should approach them or dial 999 for urgent assistance.