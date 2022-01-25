YouTuber Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences, including exploiting teenage boy

Local radio DJ and Youtuber Dee Kosh will plead guilty to sexual offences.

YouTube personality Dee Kosh will be pleading guilty over sexual offences involving male teenagers.

The local radio deejay, 33, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, faces seven criminal charges in total — three counts of communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain their sexual services, one of sexually exploiting a minor under 18, one of possessing obscene videos, and two of making obscene videos.

His lawyers informed the court on Tuesday (Jan 25) that their client will plead guilty on Mar 10.

More to come...