 YouTuber Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences, including exploiting teenage boy, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

YouTuber Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences, including exploiting teenage boy

YouTuber Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences, including exploiting teenage boy
Local radio DJ and Youtuber Dee Kosh will plead guilty to sexual offences.PHOTO: ST FILE
Jan 25, 2022 10:29 am

YouTube personality Dee Kosh will be pleading guilty over sexual offences involving male teenagers.

The local radio deejay, 33, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, faces seven criminal charges in total —   three counts of communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain their sexual services, one of sexually exploiting a minor under 18, one of possessing obscene videos, and two of making obscene videos.

His lawyers informed the court on Tuesday (Jan 25) that their client will plead guilty on Mar 10.

More to come...

Jail and fine for repeat offender who verbally abused public service workers
Singapore

Jail for man who abused public service workers

Related Stories

Upper Bukit Timah deaths: Father of twin boys charged with murder

Maid acquitted of assaulting baby, tampering with teats of feeding bottles

Duo allegedly worked together to dupe WDA into disbursing grants totalling over $240k

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME